Will Packer Confirms ‘Girls Trip’ Sequel: “We Are Underway”

The Flossy Posse is set to return to the big screen. Will Packer has confirmed the ladies from Girls Trip are set to pack their bags and hit the road for a sequel. The producer of the 2017 film revealed a follow-up to the all-star comedy is officially in the works during a recent interview on Good Morning America.

“Can’t we all use a post-pandemic trip, my friend?” Packer jokingly asked co-host Michael Strahan. “I think that the time is actually right, and this is something that I will tell you and break right now at GMA: the ‘Girls Trip 2’ sequel, we are underway.”

The 47-year-old continued, “We are absolutely in the stages. The ladies are in. I just talked to the director.”

Jada Pinkett Smith , Will Packer, Regina Hall at “Girls Trip” Atlanta special screening at SCADshow on July 11, 2017 in Atlanta. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

Girls Trip, which stars Jada Pinkett Smith, Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, and Tiffany Haddish, features the women on a life-changing trip to New Orleans during Essence Festival. The film served as Haddish’s breakout role and won awards from the African American Film Critics Association, the NAACP Image Awards, the Women Film Critics Circle, and more.

Although Packer’s announcement is the first official declaration that the sequel is coming, the cast has teased the possibility of a Girls Trip 2 since 2018. In fact, as recently as 2020, the ladies confirmed working together on a potential script.

The original script was written by Kenya Barris and Tracy Oliver, and directed by Malcolm D. Lee.

L–R: The cast of the movie Girls Trip, Tiffany Haddish, Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Queen Latifah speak during the Essence Music Festival at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on June 30, 2017 in New Orleans. Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images for Universal

Where will the Flossy Posse go next? The creators are still determining the destination for the comedic clique.

“We are underway with Girls Trip 2, and now it’s just about what kind of trip do we take, right?” continued Packer, who will produce the 94th annual Academy Awards. “Post-pandemic with all our favorite crazy ladies, what do we do with them? That’s what we got to figure out.”