Will Smith Returns To The Big Screen In New Film, ‘Emancipation’

The trailer for Will Smith’s highly-anticipated new film, Emancipation, is here.

In the two-minute preview, a slave named Peter (Smith) is seen planning his escape after hearing about the Emancipation Proclamation. He’s intent on using his wits, steadfast faith, and deep-rooted love of family to evade slave catchers in the swamps of Louisiana.

Inspired by the 1863 photos of a man known as “Whipped Peter,” the film is based on the story of the formerly enslaved man who joined the Union Army in hopes of being reunited with his family. The photos of Peter contributed to the public outrage against slavery during that time.

Following its first showing on Saturday (Oct. 1) in Washington D.C., director Antoine Fuqua shared with Deadline, “Will [Smith] is on a whole different level, in this film. Incredible.” Meanwhile, the Oscar winner, 54, explained on Instagram, “This was the hardest movie I’ve ever made. Blood, Sweat & Tears… LITERALLY! Shoutout to Apple who doubled (and tripled) down on their commitment to deliver this epic story to the world.”

Described as a “run-from-slavery thriller,” Emancipation is slated for its theatrical premiere on Dec. 2, with a Dec. 9 streaming release on Apple TV+ to follow.

Watch the full Emancipation trailer above.