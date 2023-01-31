Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Confirm ‘Bad Boys 4’ Is In The Works

“It’s about that time,” declared Will Smith on Tuesday (Jan. 31) as he and Martin Lawrence confirmed that Bad Boys 4 is finally in pre-production.

In a two-minute clip (below), the Fresh Prince eagerly drives over to his comedic partner‘s home to announce the highly-anticipated news. “I’ve got an announcement. Y’all gotta stop scrolling,” Smith stated before playing Nelly, Diddy, and Murphy Lee’s 2003 hit, “Shake Ya Tailfeather,” from the Bad Boys II soundtrack.

After greeting one another, the men’s witty banter ensued over the title of the forthcoming film, but fans are already calling it Bad Boys 4Ever.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who directed Bad Boys For Life in 2020, will return to helm the project. Chris Bremner has been tapped to write the script.

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith in 2020’s ‘Bad Boys For Life.’ Courtesy of Everett Collection

Despite rumors of the fourth installment being shelved after Smith’s infamous slap at the 2022 Oscars, Sony Pictures chief Tom Rothman refuted those allegations.

He explained to Deadline, “That was inaccurate. That movie’s been in development and still is. There weren’t any brakes to pump because the car wasn’t moving. That was a very unfortunate thing that happened, and I don’t think it’s really my place to comment, except to say that I’ve known Will Smith for many years, and I know him to be a good person. That was an example of a very good person having a very bad moment, in front of the world. I believe his apology and regret is genuine, and I believe in forgiveness and redemption.”

Check out the official Bad Boys 4 announcement below.