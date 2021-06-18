Will Smith To Host His First-Ever Comedy Special On Netflix

Actor Will Smith attends the Global Press Conference in support of GEMINI MAN at the YouTube Space LA on October 4, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Will Smith is set to host and star in a comedy special for Netflix, the first of the entertainer’s career. According to the streaming giant’s official Twitter account, “the hour-long special will include celebrity guests, noteworthy conversation, comedic sketches, musical performances” and launch “later this year.”

The upcoming program is being produced by Westbrook Studios, the company owned by the actor and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Smith will serve as an executive producer alongside Westbrook Studios’ Terence Carter, Miguel Melendez, Sahara Bushue, and David Boorstein reported Variety.

Smith has entertained audiences for decades through rap music, comedic characters, action blockbusters, and serious roles. Beyond his work on screen and behind the camera, the award-winning talent has used social media to create entertaining digital content reflective of his day-to-day dealings.

Recently, he went viral for showcasing his body after putting on a few pounds during the COVID-19-mandated quarantine and initiating the documentation of his new fitness journey.

“This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry,” he wrote in his Instagram caption. In the video, Smith stands posed as the Pussycat Dolls’ 2005 hit “Don’t Ya” plays in the background.

He continued, “I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!!”

The latest update in his digitally chronicled lifestyle change features the actor at the gym, except he humorously forgot how to use the equipment as the fitness centers were closed during the height of the pandemic in the United States.

“Feeling the burn in places I didn’t even know were places,” he captioned the humorous video. In the clip, he uses the heavy-duty equipment incorrectly including doing arm presses on the leg curl machine, and using a rope training device as a swing.