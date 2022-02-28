Will Smith Delivers Heartfelt Speech After First SAG Award Win

Will Smith delivered a heartfelt speech accepting the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Leading Role. During Sunday night’s (Feb. 27) 28th annual event, the 53-year-old actor earned a trophy for his portrayal of Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena Williams, in the biopic film King Richard. The elder tennis star was in the audience as Smith reflected on the career moment.

“Richard Williams is a dreamer like no one you’ve ever known,” said Smith. “He has a power of belief that borders on insanity and sometimes tips over the border, which is absolutely necessary to take something from impossible to possible.”

The win marks the first SAG award of the actor’s decorated career.

Will Smith, winner of Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for “King Richard”, and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

“Venus, Serena, the Williams family, you entrusted me and our group with your story. You didn’t agree to put your name on it until you saw the final project. I get that, I get that. That’s cool. That’s real, because we be messing stuff up sometimes,” he said in jest. “But when I got the call and you watched the movie and you said you loved it, I just want to say thank you very much…It was my deepest pleasure to honor your family and to tell your story to the world. Thank you all.”

Additionally, Netflix’s Squid Game had a big night. The suspenseful Korean series is soon to get a second installment as the debut gains continued acclamation. Lee Jung-jae was named Best Actor In A Drama Series for his portrayal of Seong Gi-hun. His co-star, Jung Ho-yeon, took home Best Actress In A Drama Series

The broadcast of the 2022 SAG Awards aired on TNT and TBS from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., and is now available to stream on HBO Max.

View the complete list of winners below and watch Will Smith’s full acceptance speech above.

2022 SAG Award Winners List

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

CODA — Eugenio Derbez, Daniel Durant, Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo — WINNER

Belfast — Caitríona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Jude Hill, Ciarán Hinds, Colin Morgan

Don’t Look Up — Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, Jonah Hill, Jennifer Lawrence, Melanie Lynskey, Scott Mescudi, Rob Morgan, Himesh Patel, Ron Perlman, Tyler Perry, Mark Rylance, Meryl Streep

House of Gucci — Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek, Jack Huston, Jeremy Irons, Jared Leto, Al Pacino

King Richard — Jon Bernthal, Aunjanue Ellis, Tony Goldwyn, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Will Smith

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) — WINNER

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Lady Gaga (House of Gucci)

Jennifer Hudson (Respect)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Will Smith (King Richard) — WINNER

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) — WINNER

Caitriona Balfe (Belfast)

Cate Blanchett (Nightmare Alley)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Ruth Negga (Passing)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Troy Kotsur (CODA) — WINNER

Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar)

Bradley Cooper (Licorice Pizza)

Jared Leto (House of Gucci)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture



No Time to Die — WINNER

Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix: Resurrections

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Succession — Nicholas Braun, Juliana Canfield, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Dagmara Dominczyk, Peter Friedman, Jihae, Justine Lupe, Matthew Macfadyen, Dasha Nekrasova, Scott Nicholson, David Rasche, Alan Ruck, J. Smith-Cameron, Sarah Snook, Fisher Stevens, Jeremy Strong, Zoë Winters — WINNER

The Handmaid’s Tale — Alexis Bledel, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Ann Dowd, O-T Fagbenle, Joseph Fiennes, Sam Jaeger, Max Minghella, Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Bradley Whitford, Samira Wiley

The Morning Show — Jennifer Aniston, Shari Belafonte, Eli Bildner, Nestor Carbonell, Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Amber Friendly, Janina Gavankar, Valeria Golino, Tara Karsian, Hannah Leder, Greta Lee, Julianna Margulies, Joe Marinelli, Michelle Meredith, Ruairi O’Connor,Joe Pacheco, Karen Pittman, Victoria Tate, Desean K. Terry, Reese Witherspoon

Squid Game — Heo Sung-Tae, Jun Young-Soo, Jung Ho-Yeon, Kim Joo-Ryoung, Lee Byung-Hun, Lee Jung-Jae, Oh Young-Soo, Park Hae-Soo, Anupam Tripathi, Wi Ha-Jun

Yellowstone — Kelsey Asbille, Wes Bentley, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, Ian Bohen, Eden Brolin, Kevin Costner, Hugh Dillon, Luke Grimes, Hassie Harrison, Cole Hauser, Jen Landon, Finn Little, Brecken Merrill, Will Patton, Piper Perabo, Kelly Reilly, Denim Richards, Taylor Sheridan, Forrie J. Smith, Jefferson White

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game) — WINNER

Brian Cox (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game) — WINNER

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Ted Lasso — Annette Badland, Kola Bokinni, Phil Dunster, Cristo Fernández, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Toheeb Jimoh, Nick Mohammed, Sarah Niles, Jason Sudeikis, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham — WINNER

The Great — Julian Barratt, Belinda Bromilow, Sacha Dhawan, Elle Fanning, Phoebe Fox, Bayo Gbadamosi, Adam Godley, Douglas Hodge, Nicholas Hoult, Florence Keith-Roach, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield

Hacks — Rose Abdoo, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Paul W. Downs, Hannah Einbinder, Mark Indelicato, Poppy Liu, Chris McDonald, Jean Smart, Megan Stalter

The Kominsky Method — Jenna Lyng Adams, Sarah Baker, Casey Thomas Brown, Michael Douglas, Lisa Edelstein, Ashleigh Lathrop, Emily Osment, Haley Joel Osment, Paul Reiser, Graham Rogers, Melissa Tang, Kathleen Turner

Only Murders in the Building — Aaron Dominguez, Selena Gomez, Jackie Hoffman, Jayne Houdyshell, Steve Martin, Amy Ryan, Martin Short

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) — WINNER

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart (Hacks) — WINNER

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Sandra Oh (The Chair)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Michael Keaton (Dopesick) — WINNER

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Evan Peters (Mare of Easttown)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown) — WINNER

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Jean Smart (Mare of Easttown)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series



Squid Game — WINNER

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Mare of Easttown