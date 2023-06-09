Wilt Chamberlain Documentary ‘Goliath’ Set For Showtime

Wilt "The Stilt" Chamberlain, 7-foot Kansas Center, displays the mitts which have deflected 127 enemy shots during Kansas' first twenty games this season.Wilt's hands measure 9 1/2 inches from wrist to tip of middle finger and 11 1/2 inches from spread thumb to spread little finger.

Showtime Sports has set a premiere date for a three-part documentary series examining the historic life, career, and impact of Wilt Chamberlain titled Goliath.

According to a press release, the series highlights how Chamberlain changed the way the game is played, broke records and racial barriers, and challenged the unwritten rules for all athletes, especially Black basketball players, conforming to his own standards on or off the court.

Goliath is produced by Village Roadshow Television and Gotham Chopra’s Religion of Sports, in association with Kevin Garnett’s Content Cartel, Happy Madison Productions, and Heeltap! Entertainment.

American basketball player Wilt Chamberlain, one of the highest paid athletes in America, USA, 25th August 1965. Harry Benson/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

“We are honored to team up with this group of talented filmmakers to bring the underexamined story of Wilt Chamberlain’s complex life to the masses,” expressed Stephen Espinoza, President of Showtime Sports. “Everybody knows Wilt for his legendary accomplishments on the basketball court – scoring 100 points in a game, averaging 50 points and 25 rebounds in a season – but there’s so much more to him than his stats. He was far ahead of his time in so many ways that will last infinitely longer than the numbers on a scoreboard.”

“It was an honor and privilege for my team and me to share Wilt’s incredible legacy with the world,” added Garnett.

“Wilt’s cultural impact as a prominent outspoken African American athlete was revolutionary, especially during a time when social strength was not popular. There is no KG, [Michael] Jordan, Hakeem [Olajuwon], LeBron [James], Kobe [Bryant], or Shaq [Shaquille O’Neal] if Wilt doesn’t pave our way. We all stand on his strong shoulders. We all owe a very special thanks to Barbara Lewis and Wilt’s family for allowing us the full access and trust which was crucial to tell this extraordinary story. GOLIATH is not only a tribute to Wilt’s extraordinary career but also a celebration of the mark he left on and off the basketball court and the world.”

Goliath incorporates voices from sports, media, entertainment, and academia including Garnett, Pat Riley, Rick Barry, Bill Walton, Lisa Leslie, Oscar Robertson, Jemele Hill, Jerry West, and the late Jim Brown. It is directed by Rob Ford and Christopher Dillon. Executive producers are Ford, Garnett, Charles J. Lindsay, William Lindsay, Matt Mosko, Mike Marangu, Brian Bennett, Shannon Perry, Chopra, and Ameeth Sankaran.

American basketball player Wilt Chamberlain, one of the highest paid athletes in America, USA, 25th August 1965. Harry Benson/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The docuseries also marks the fifth collaboration between Showtime and Religion of Sports, with the others being Kobe Bryant’s MUSE, I AM GIANT: VICTOR CRUZ, PASSION PLAY: RUSSELL WESTBROOK, and SHUT UP AND DRIBBLE.

The program will debut on demand and on streaming on July 14 for all Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers. Goliath makes its debut on Showtime on July 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT with episodes premiering each Sunday.