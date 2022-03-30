Wiz Khalifa Releases ‘Still Rolling Papers’ Documentary

A new documentary on the making of rap star Wiz Khalifa’s major-label debut, Rolling Papers, has been released in celebration of the album’s 11-year anniversary. Produced by HipHopDX in association with Atlantic Records/ Warner Music Group, SMAC Entertainment, and Taylor Gang, Still Rolling Papers was executive produced by Khalifa himself, who also appears in the film, as well as collaborators Snoop Dogg, Curren$y, Chevy Woods, and more.

Beginning with commentary from Wiz reflecting on the past decade, Still Rolling Papers harkens back to the rap star’s upbringing in Pittsburgh while shedding light on the experiences and interactions that helped define his path to stardom. The film includes insights behind the formation of Taylor Gang, the making of “Black & Yellow,” his formal introduction to Snoop Dogg, and more.

“10 years sounds like a lot but it don’t feel like that much it still feels fresh,” Wiz says in the film’s trailer. “It still feels good. For me, it’s when I look back at the footage. Cause I’m always in it when I’m there, but when I look back I’m like ‘whoa we did some magnificent sh*t, for real.’”

Directed and edited by Blair Avery, Still Rolling Papers, which is currently available to stream on Wiz Khalifa’s YouTube channel, arrives 11 years to the day of Rolling Papers’ release back in 2011. Debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, the album sold 197,000 copies in its first week and has been certified double platinum by the RIAA.

Watch Wiz Khalifa’s Still Rolling Papers documentary below.