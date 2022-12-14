‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ Announces Third And Final Season

Wu-Wednesdays is back! Wu-Tang: An American Saga has revealed the premiere date for its third and final season. Set to debut on Feb. 15, 2023, the drama will continue with new episodes weekly until the April 5 series finale.

The season three synopsis reads as follows:

“Off the release of their debut album and their continued rise to fame, we follow the Wu-Tang Clan over the course of their five-year plan as they face and overcome different challenges. While each of the members go on separate journeys to figure out where they fit in the music world, RZA struggles to stay on top of things in order to fulfill the promise he made to his Wu brothers. As money, fame, ego, and business threaten to tear the group apart, they must find a way to come together and cement their legacy.”

The based-on-a-true-story show first premiered in September 2019 on Hulu and returned for Season 2 in September 2021. The series is executive produced by Alex Tse, The RZA, Method Man, Brian Grazer, and Samie Kim Falvey.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga stars Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore, Siddiq Saunderson, Julian Elijah Martinez, Marcus Callender, Zolee Griggs, T.J. Atoms, Dave East, Johnell Young, Uyoata Udi, and Damani Sease.

As audiences anticipate season three, get caught up on Wu-Tang: An American Saga as both previous seasons are available to stream on Hulu. Check out the official trailer for Season 2 below: