Watch Hulu’s Final Season Trailer For ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’

One of the greatest Hip-Hop stories ever chronicled for TV is returning to Hulu next month. Wu-Tang: An American Saga has released the official trailer for its third and final season.

The trailer for its last installment shows the Wu-Tang Clan beyond their initial success as they reap the fruits of their labor. From multi-million dollar mansions, champagne showers, and going on nationwide tours together, viewers will get to see members of the Clan stepping into their own.

“We are all just our ancestors’ dreams and our success represents those dreams coming true,” the trailer begins.

The final season is executively produced by Alex Tse, The RZA, Method Man, and Brian Grazer. Its cast returns with Ashton Sanders as RZA, Shameik Moore as Raekwon, Siddiq Saunderson as Ghostface Killah, and Dave East as “Method Man.” Julian Elijah Martinez, Marcus Callender, Zolee Griggs, T.J. Atoms, Johnell Young, Uyoata Udi, and Damani Sease will also star in the upcoming season.

‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ – “Dirty Dancing” – Episode 303 Masta Killa (JaQwan J. Kelly), Ghostface Killah (Siddiq Saunderson), RZA (Ashton Sanders), U-God (Damani D. Sease), Ol’ Dirty Bastard (T.J. Atoms), Inspectah Deck (Uyoata Udi), Raekwon (Shameik Moore), GZA (Johnell Young) and Method Man (Dave East), shown. Vanessa Clifton/Hulu

Wu-Tang: An American Saga follows the onset of the incomparable Hip-Hop ensemble’s journey through the music industry. When asked about the cast mirroring the members of the Staten Island collective and whether he was leery of infighting becoming a factor amongst the cast, RZA told VIBE: “I mean, not concerned about it. I actually look forward to it. I think it’s beautiful.”

“One thing that’s happening is, once again, there’s a group of young black men coming of age in the business, growing, getting more exposure, more economics, their talent is only getting better and better,” he added. “They’re getting a chance to work with a lot of smart and great directors and good producers. All that just makes you sharper and sharper. And I’m watching them. Over the course of three years, I watched them grow as well.”

Check out the official trailer for the third and final season of Wu-Tang: An American Saga below.