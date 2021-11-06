‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ Renewed For Third & Final Season Ahead Of VIBE’s Wu-Tang Wednesdays Series

L–R: Siddiq Saunderson, Johnell Xavier Young, Ashton Sanders, TJ Atoms, Damani D. Sease, and Shameik Moore in 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga,' Season 2, Episode 10, "As High as Wu-Tang Gets."

Wu-Tang: An American Saga has officially been renewed for a third and final season. Based on the true story of the Wu-Tang Clan, the hit series brings together a mélange of talent comprised of familiar faces like Ashton Sanders (Moonlight) and Shameik Moore (Dope), veteran actors (Erika Alexander and Bokeem Woodbine), silver screen newbies (Saddiq Saunderson and Zolee Griggs), successful and rising Hip-Hop acts (Dave East, Joey Bada$$, and TJ Atoms), and more.

The show premiered in September 2019 on Hulu and returned for Season 2 in September. The aforementioned 10-episode seasons chronicle the formation of one of Hip-Hop’s most formidable collectives and give fans insight into the members’ personal journeys.

The series is executive produced by Alex Tse, The RZA, Method Man, Brian Grazer, and Samie Kim Falvey. Sanders stars as RZA and Moore as Raekwon, with Saunderson as Dennis “D-Love” Coles, who would later become Ghostface Killah, Julian Elijah Martinez as Mitchell “Divine” Diggs, Dave East as Method Man, Johnell Xavier Young as GZA, and Atoms as Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

L–R: Shameik Moore as Sha, TJ Atoms as Ason, Uyoata Udi as Rebel, Damani D. Sease as U-God, and Dave East as Shotgun in Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Season 2, Episode 6, “Protect Ya Neck.” Vanessa Clifton/©Hulu/Courtesy of Everett Collection

In an exclusive interview with VIBE, Saunderson opened up about portraying the iconic Ironman rapper, a dynamic performance viewers may have never experienced if he had landed the part of RZA, which he initially auditioned for.

“I think things happen the way they’re meant to happen. I think that my energy lends itself more towards Ghostface Killah than anybody,” shared the 24-year-old Brooklyn native, commenting further on D-Love’s value for family, loyalty, and honor. “I completely understand him. … I try to honor the script as much as I can and honor the version of the story that we were telling and from that version, I always understood where he was coming from.”

L–R: Zolee Griggs and Siddiq Saunderson in Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Season 2, Episode 1, “Little Ghetto Boys.” Vanessa Clifton/©Hulu/Courtesy Everett Collection

For Philadelphia native Atoms, who plays the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard, his actual struggle to deal with life in the inner city motivated him professionally and shaped his portrayal of the indelible “Shimmy Shimmy Ya” spitter.

“Man, it was super difficult trying to imitate ODB. For one, it’s like, ODB, so there’s a lot of pressure to really know the character. I feel like my whole thing was, I was coming from the hood basically,” expressed the 26-year-old. “A lot of the sh*t that we doing on the show, I did in real life. So it was like, you know what I’m saying? It’s like it was an authentic portrayal.”

L–R: Uyoata Udi as Rebel, TJ Atoms as Ason, and Shameik Moore as Sha in Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Season 2, Episode 9, “C.R.E.A.M.” Vanessa Clifton/Hulu

The Season 2 finale debuted on Oct. 27, but rest assured, your appetite for Shoalin’s finest won’t go unsatiated for long. Keep your Ws up high because on Wednesday, Nov. 10, VIBE kicks off our Wu-Tang Wednesdays series, which will feature exclusive interviews and videos with the stars of the series.

In the meantime, be sure to get caught up on Wu-Tang: An American Saga as both seasons are available to stream on Hulu. Check out the official trailer for Season 2 below: