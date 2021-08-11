Ready? Watch The Trailer For ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ Season 2

The new trailer for season two of Wu-Tang: An American Saga just dropped and fans are already buzzing for more of the killer bees.

The first three episodes of the hit Hulu series—based on the real-life origin story of the legendary New York-based hip-hop crew—will premiere on Sept. 8 on Hulu, followed by new episodes streamed on Wednesdays.

Executive produced by Alex Tse (Watchmen), Brian Grazer (Empire), Samie Kim Falvey (Black-Ish), and Shaolin’s own The RZA and Method Man, season one of the drama introduced viewers to Bobby/The RZA, Sha/Raekwon, Dennis/Ghostface Killah, Shotgun/Method Man, Ason/Ol’ Dirty Bastard, and Gary/GZA.

Set in the early ’90s at the height of the crack epidemic, the group of young men struggles with family dysfunction, poverty, crime, friendship, foes, and addiction, all while trying to toe the line between street life and the world of hip-hop with the concrete jungle always lingering in the backdrop. Last season ended with their tape circulating across NYC to much praise, but with no one knowing who the myriad of voices and stories belonged to.

The trailer for season two opens with a martial arts movie-sounding voiceover saying, “The game of chess is like a sword fight—you must think first before you move.” Meanwhile, Bobby, dressed in an oversized camo-print coat, red hoodie, and a blue bandana tied on his head, sits back in a chair with his fingers interlocked. He’s surrounded by records and production equipment and stares pensively at the ceiling.

Cuts of the crew performing on stage intertwine as the voiceover continues, “You must think first, before you move.” Then the camera cuts to Bobby in all black, upright and resolute. “Ready?” Bobby asks the unseen person across from him, the audience, or perhaps, both. A finger presses a “Stop” button on a sound machine as a record spins in the background.

An official synopsis describes season two of Wu-Tang: An American Saga as follows:

“The Clan is disillusioned with life in the projects, and Bobby knows that success in the music industry could be their ticket to better lives. But getting the Clan members to drop everything for music isn’t easy. The resentment between Dennis, Sha, Power and Divine still runs deep, while the other Clan members struggle [with] dealing with intercity life. This time around, Bobby is dedicated to authenticity and though he knows he can lead his crew through the challenges of the music business, the Clan’s fractures may prove too much to overcome.”

The cast includes Ashton Sanders (Moonlight), Shameik Moore (Dope), Siddiq Saunderson (Boomerang), Erika Alexander (Living Single), Julian Elijah Martinez, Marcus Callender, T.j. Atoms, Zolee Griggs, and Dave East.

Season two of Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga premieres on Sept. 8.