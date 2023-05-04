Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Reflects On Tony Nomination For ‘Topdog/Underdog’

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Nominations for the 2023 Tony Awards were announced on Tuesday (May 2) and some of the stage’s brightest stars are up for top prizes. Yahya Abdul Mateen II earned a Best Leading Actor In A Play nomination for the Topdog/Underdog revival. The 36-year-old reflected on the full-circle moment with a touching statement on Instagram.

“Topdog/Underdog: I was introduced to you at 20 years old. You taught me that there was a place for me in the theater if I were daring enough to take up space,” the actor wrote.

“You were confirmation that I belonged. Today, 16 years later, as I wake up to news of a Tony Award Nomination for the role I’ve dreamt about for so long, you continue to be the gift that keeps on giving. I’m grateful to Suzan-Lori Parks, to my Director, Kenny Leon, the entire creative team including our producers, and especially my brother on the boards, Corey Hawkins. Congrats to my fellow nominees. It’s a pleasure to be amongst great company.”

Hawkins, who also stars in Topdog/Underdog, is up for the same award. Additional nominees in this year’s class are Wendell Pierce, Samuel L. Jackson, and Amber Ruffin.

“After years of creating a body of work in the theater, I received a Tony Award nomination for Best Lead Actor in a Play for DEATH OF A SALESMAN,” wrote Pierce on Twitter in celebration of the accomplishment. “I am profoundly grateful &moved to tears that my colleagues would bestow on me this honor. I share this with my cast. We create as one.”

The awards are scheduled to be broadcast on CBS and Paramount+ on June 11, 2023. View a list of the 2023 Tony Award nominations below and the full list at the official website.

Best Musical

& Juliet

Kimberly Akimbo

New York, New York

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

Best Play

Ain’t No Mo’

Between Riverside and Crazy

Cost of Living

Fat Ham

Leopoldstadt

Best Revival of a Musical

Camelot

Into the Woods

Parade

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Revival of a Play

A Doll’s House

The Piano Lesson

The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

Topdog/Underdog

Best Leading Actress of a Musical

Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods

Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo

Lorna Courtney, & Juliet

Micaela Diamond, Parade

Best Leading Actress of a Play

Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House

Jodie Comer, Prima Facie

Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976

Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders

Best Leading Actor of a Musical

Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot

J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot

Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Brian D’Arcy James, Into the Woods

Ben Platt, Parade

Colton Ryan, New York, New York

Best Leading Actor of a Play

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topdog/Underdog

Corey Hawkins, Topdog/Underdog

Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar

Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy

Wendell Pierce, Death of a Salesman

Best Featured Actress of a Musical

Julia Lester, Into the Woods

Ruthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo

NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot

Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet

Best Featured Actress of a Play

Nikki Crawford, Fat Ham

Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain’t No Mo’

Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living

Kara Young, Cost of Living

Best Featured Actor of a Musical

Kevin Cahoon, Shucked

Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo

Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot

Jordan Donica, Camelot

Alex Newell, Shucked

Best Featured Actor of a Play

Jordan E. Cooper, Ain’t No Mo’

Samuel L. Jackson, The Piano Lesson

Arian Moayed, A Doll’s House

Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt

David Zayas, Cost of Living

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden, Parade

Lear deBessonet, Into the Woods

Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

Jack O’Brien, Shucked

Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo

Best Direction of a Play

Saheem Ali, Fat Ham

Jo Bonney, Cost of Living

Jamie Lloyd, A Doll’s House

Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt

Stevie Walker-Webb, Ain’t No Mo

Max Webster, Life of Pi

Best Book of a Musical

David West Read, & Juliet

David Lindsay-Abaire, Kimberly Akimbo

Robert Horn, Shucked

Matthew López and Amber Ruffin, Some Like It Hot

David Thompson and Sharon Washington, New York, New York

Best Original Score

Almost Famous, music by Tom Kitt; lyrics by Cameron Crowe and Tom Kitt

Kimberly Akimbo, music by Jeanine Tesori; lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire

KPOP, music and lyrics: Helen Park and Max Vernon

Shucked, music and lyrics: Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally

Some Like It Hot, music: Marc Shaiman; lyrics: Scott Wittman & Marc Shaiman