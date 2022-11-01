Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Lands Role In Marvel’s ‘Wonder Man’

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II attends the UK Special Screening for "AMBULANCE" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on March 23, 2022 in London, England.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has landed the role of Wonder Man in the upcoming Marvel series of the same name, according to Variety. The television show, set for streaming on Disney+, is being developed by filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton, who directed Marvel’s 2021 film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Abdul-Mateen’s character is depicted in the comic book series as the son of a wealthy industrialist whose company, Williams Innovations, is run out of business due to competition from Stark Industries. As the industry folds, he gains superpowers from Baron Zemo with the instructions to take down the Avengers.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of “Ambulance” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Eventually, the character joins the Avengers instead of destroying them. Marvel nor Disney has confirmed the storyline of the upcoming television series.

Marvel Studios has not yet announced a premiere date for Wonder Man. Still, fans hoping to see Abdul-Mateen in action will not have to wait long. The actor is set to reprise his villainous Aquaman character Black Manta, in the 2023 sequel film Aquaman and the Lost.

During an interview with Vulture published in August, the 36-year-old shared his thoughts on superhero movies and their lighthearted content.

“Everything should be about getting to the truth. But sometimes you got to know which movie or genre you’re in,” Abdul-Mateen remarked. “Something like Aquaman, that’s clown work. Aquaman is not The Trial of the Chicago 7. You gotta get over yourself.”

He later stepped back from clarifying his statement on Twitter with a humorous photo.

“Tempted to clarify, but for that’s no fun. Instead, heres a pic of myself on the way to work on Trial of Chicago 7.,” he explained, uploading a photo of himself with a red clown nose.

Abdul-Mateen ended the tweet with the hashtag #JusticeForClowns.