‘Yo! MTV Raps’ Returns After 25 Years With New Reboot And Trailer

MTV Entertainment has announced that Yo! MTV Raps, the network’s flagship Hip-Hop vehicle, will be airing brand-new episodes, which will be hosted by DJ Diamond Kuts and Conceited. News of the reboot, which was accompanied by a trailer, includes details of the first run of Yo! MTV Raps episodes, which will air on Paramount+ and kick off with a takeover of the show by Freddie Gibbs on May 24.

Other artists slated to appear on the revamped version of Yo! MTV Raps include Latto on May 31, Saba on June 7, J.I.D on June 14, Shenseea on June 21, Tee Grizzley on June 28, IDK on July 5, and Trina on July 12.

“MTV is bringing back its most storied Hip Hop series and music franchise Yo! MTV Raps for Paramount+,” ViacomCBS previously revealed in a statement. “The return of Yo! MTV Raps will include hosted segments, live performances, cyphers, lifestyle content and serve as a comprehensive deep dive into the current state of Hip Hop.”

“After its debut 33 years ago on August 6, 1988, Yo! MTV Raps became the premiere destination for all things Hip Hop. The advent of the series was crucial to the rise of rap music worldwide, creating a global passion for the genre and greater Hip Hop culture, which has since become the most dominant force in mainstream music and pop culture worldwide.”

The iconic television show is making its official return after more than 25 years since the program’s finale episode, which included a who’s who of the rap community and was indicative of its impact on the culture.

While the new reincarnation of Yo! MTV Raps will not include appearances or input from its original hosts Ed Lover, Doctor Dre, or Fab 5 Freddy, fans of the O.G. version will be able to stream 50-plus archival episodes from Yo! MTV Raps‘ initial run from 1988 through 1995.

Watch the trailer for the Yo! MTV Raps reboot below.