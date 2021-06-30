Young Thug To Make Acting Debut In ‘Throw It Back’ Musical, Starring Tiffany Haddish And Shahadi Wright Joseph

Young Thug is preparing to take his talents to the big screen. The artist has been cast alongside actress Tiffany Haddish and Shahadi Wright Joseph in the musical-inspired film Throw It Back. He’ll not only serve as executive producer but also oversee its accompanying soundtrack.

Billed as a “dance-filled musical,” the film centers around protagonist Wytrell (played by Joseph), an unassuming high school senior that’s yet to build his own identity or separate himself from the pack. However, he gets the opportunity to make his presence felt when a Miami rapper taps Wytrell’s high school dance squad to appear in his next music video, prompting him to come out of his shell, as well as his comfort zone, for the chance to finally become known and viewed as more than a mere face in the crowd.

Throw It Back—produced by Haddish’s She Ready production company and Feigco Entertainment—will be directed by Shadae Lamar Smith, who co-wrote the film alongside Rochée Jeffrey. It was not specified what exact role Thugger was cast in for the film, but one thing we can expect is a star-studded soundtrack to go along with some grooves inspired by the bevy of HBCU marching bands surrounding the Atlanta native’s stomping grounds.