Yvonne Orji To Host Reality Dating Series ‘My Mom, Your Dad’ On HBO Max

Yvonne Orji has a new show coming to HBO Max following the series finale of Insecure. The actress is set to host My Mom, Your Dad, an original reality series on the streamer. On the show, parents are paired with other parents by their children with hopes of romantic success.

The eight-episode series will follow a group of single parents who have been nominated by their college-age kids for a second chance at love. On My Mom, Your Dad, all contestants move into a house together, unaware that their adult children are right down the street living in a second house. The parents are also being watched unknowingly by their children, who monitor hidden cameras and manipulate the house’s actions.

Yvonne Orji attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of MGM’s “House Of Gucci” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Nov. 18, 2021, in Los Angeles. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

A press release for the series describes My Mom, Your Dad as featuring “humorous cringe moments” and “heartwarming confessions,” giving the kids the opportunity to see their parents in a whole new light as they select who they’ll be matched with.

My Mom, Your Dad is produced by ITV America’s ITV Entertainment in association with Rombola Entertainment. Executive producers are Greg Daniels and Haley Daniels, David Eilenberg, Simon Thomas, Bernie Schaeffer and showrunner Sam Dean.

Watch the trailer for My Mom, Your Dad below.