Yvonne Orji Signs First-Look Deal With Sony Pictures Television

Yvonne Orji has signed a first-look deal with Sony Pictures Television. According to Deadline‘s exclusive report, the actress entered a two-year agreement with the production and distribution studio. Under the deal, she will develop scripted dramas and comedy series for both cable and streaming with the possibility of her starring in any of the projects she creates.

“Yvonne is incredibly talented, vibrant, and authentic, and we are thrilled to announce this new deal with her,” expressed Lauren Stein, EVP of Drama Development at Sony Pictures Television. “She has this gravitational pull and unique perspective, and we are excited to start exploring the types of stories she wants to tell.”

Yvonne Orji attends 2023 WIF (Women In Film) Oscar Party at NeueHouse Los Angeles on March 10, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

“I’m so excited to be partnering with Sony,” the Insecure star added. “From the first meeting with Katherine Pope and the rest of her amazing executive team, I knew this was the right home for me. They got my vision immediately and were genuinely enthusiastic about the stories I wanted to tell that bridge the diaspora.”

In August 2022, the 39-year-old actress and comedian was announced as the star of Netflix’s upcoming drama Stronger, which she also executive produced. The women empowerment-focused film follows Orji as Toni Winslow, a bodybuilder struggling with who she wants to be.

Orji also stars as the lead in the upcoming film The Blackening which debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival and is due in theaters on June 16. The horror-comedy also stars Antoinette Robertson, X Mayo, Grace Byers, Jermaine Fowler, Jay Pharoah, and James Preston Rogers. Watch the trailer below.