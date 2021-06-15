Yvonne Orji And Lil Rel Howery To Play Couple In ‘Vacation Friends’

(L-R): Meredith Hagner as Kyla, Yvonne Orji as Emily, Lil Rel Howery as Marcus and John Cena as Ron in 20th Century Studios’ 'Vacation Friends.'

Yvonne Orji and Lil Rel Howery are set to star in the upcoming comedy, Vacation Friends. The two actors will play a couple who may get more than what they bargained for while on a Mexican vacay.

According to a provided release, the raw and raunchy film finds Marcus and Emily, a straight-laced couple played by Howery and Orji, looking for a good time on vacation. They encounter thrill-seeking partiers Ron and Kyla, played by John Cena and Meredith Hagner, and the group enjoys a week of uninhibited fun and debauchery. Months after the rendevous, Ron and Kyla appear at Marcus and Emily’s wedding with uninvited chaos.

Vacation Friends is set to debut on Hulu on August 27 as a Hulu Original in the U.S. and a Star Original on Disney+ in select international markets. It is 20th Century Studios’ first film to have a simultaneous global release on the Hulu and Disney+ streaming platforms.

Howery’s rising profile in film and television includes roles in the award-winning films Get Out, and Judas And The Black Messiah. He also played in his own eponymous show Rel, The Charmichael Show, and guest slots on Insecure.

Orji just finished filming for her character Molly in the final season of Insecure. The comedy series served as her breakout role in Hollywood. She has also starred in her own comedy special for HBO titled Momma, I Made It.

“My life is forever changed,” she wrote on Instagram. “Cheers to the end of one era, and the beginning of another (and a MUCH NEEDED VACATION!) I LUH Y’ALL for real.”