Zendaya Serves On And Off The Court In ‘Challengers’ Trailer

Zendaya is caught in a love triangle in the new Challengers trailer. The teaser was released on Tuesday (June 20) and focuses on the story of Tashi Duncan (Zendaya). An official synopsis of the film describes her character as “a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court.”

The trailer’s beginning focuses on the player in her early days, as she engages in what appears to be a threesome with Art (Mike Faist) and Patrick (Josh O’Connor) after a tournament. “We usually have different types,” Art says to Tashi. Duncan then asks whether she should be “flattered by that.” With Rihanna’s “S&M” track playing in the background, Art responds, “Aren’t you everybody’s type?”

The movie then jumps to the present day, with Duncan now married to Art. As his tennis coach, Tashi can be seen training her husband to become “a world-famous grand slam champion.” However, one of the people standing in his way of becoming a champion is his ex-friend, Patrick.

Challengers‘ synopsis further teases the romance sports movie, detailing it as one that sees Zendaya’s character doing anything to win.

“Married to a champion on a losing streak, Tashi’s strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick — his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend,” the synopsis continues. “As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself: What will it cost to win?”

Luca Guadagnino, who directs the upcoming film, spoke about the Oakland native’s performance in an interview with Variety. “She’s wonderful,” Guadagnino, 51, said. “I mean, wow. We edited the movie and almost don’t use any of her double. She’s so good.”

Justin Kuritzkes penned Challenger’s script, with the stunning actress producing on the film as well. Composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross crafted the film’s score.

Challengers debuts in theaters on Sept. 15, 2023.

Watch the trailer above.