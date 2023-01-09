03 Greedo Granted Parole And Early Release From Prison

Rapper 03 Greedo attends the Trap House Clothing & Laced South Bay Presents TRAP ALL STAR FEST at The Belasco Theater on February 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

03 Greedo will be hitting the streets later this week, as the rapper has been granted parole after serving more than four years of a 20-year prison sentence.

The rapper, born Thomas Havins, was previously denied parole in 2020 and 2021 but was granted release in June 2022 upon completing the prerelease program. According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the Los Angeles rapper is scheduled to be released on Thursday (Jan. 12).

In 2018, Greedo plead guilty to drug and firearm charges stemming from a 2016 traffic stop in Texas, during which police found methamphetamine and two firearms in the vehicle he was traveling in. The rapper, who was initially facing up to 300 years, received a 20-year prison sentence at the time.

Out of respect for Greedo's right to break the news however he wants to break it, I can't officially confirm anything.



But this Texas parole info is accurate. 03 should be coming home at some point this week. A 5-year nightmare finally coming to an end. ?https://t.co/uWR9CYJqDC pic.twitter.com/u7GIvk1VQ7 — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) January 9, 2023

However, Greedo’s codefendant, Justin Scott, received probation after arguing that police discovered the contraband during an illegal stop and search, an argument The Wolf of Grape Street spitter’s counsel failed to make at the time.

His current attorney, Morris Overstreet, accused the rapper’s lawyers at the time of failing to conduct a proper defense against the alleged charges. Overstreet says this led to his client taking a plea out of fear of being convicted and hit with the full 300-year sentence.

News of Greedo’s pending return home comes amid the release of his new mixtape Free 03. The project, his first since 2020, is produced entirely by L.A. beatsmith Mike Free and features appearances from frequent collaborators OhGeesy, KenTheMan, and late rap star Drakeo the Ruler. Free 03 marks Greedo’s first full-length offering Load It Up Vol. 1 in 2020, which included production by RONRONTHEPRODUCER and guest spots from Chief Keef, Key Glock, Sada Baby, and more.

Listen to 03 Greedo Free 03 below.