10 Words Added To First Oxford Dictionary Of African American English

A first-of-its-kind dictionary is coming to the world that’s comprised of words created, defined, and used in the African-American lingo. Oxford University Press will issue the “Oxford Dictionary of African American English” which will include thousands of words through public submission, research, and experts of the vernacular.

In a press release last year, Oxford announced the forthcoming publication giving examples of word entries like “boo” and “saddity.” Reps from Oxford have revealed that there are already over 100 words selected to include in the dictionary, and per The New York Times, the first 10 words and their definitions are in. Reportedly, the first edition of the dictionary will be available in March 2025.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JULY 29: Dr. Henry Louis Gates of Finding Your Roots speak during the PBS segment of the Summer 2019 Television Critics Association Press Tour 2019 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 29, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Take a look at the words below:

bussin (adjective and participle): 1. Especially describing food: tasty, delicious. Also more generally: impressive, excellent. 2. Describing a party, event, etc.: busy, crowded, lively. (Variant forms: bussing, bussin’.)

(noun): A removable or permanent dental overlay, typically made of silver, gold or another metal and often inset with gemstones, which is worn as jewelry.

(n.): A place perceived to be where enslaved people and, later, African Americans more generally, can find refuge and live in freedom. (Etymology: A reference to the biblical story of Jewish people seeking freedom from Egyptian bondage.)

(n. plural): A dish made from pig intestines that are typically boiled, fried or stuffed with other ingredients. Occasionally also pig intestines as an ingredient. (Variant forms: chitlins, chittlins, chitlings, chitterlins.)

(n.): The hair at the nape of the neck, which is typically shorter, kinkier and considered more difficult to style.

(n.): 1. A contest in which Black people would perform a stylized walk in pairs, typically judged by a plantation owner. The winner would receive some type of cake. 2. Something that is considered easily done, as in This job is a cakewalk.

(adj.): Characteristic of early hip-hop or rap music that emerged in New York City between the late 1970s to the mid 1980s, which often includes the use of couplets, funk and disco samples, and playful lyrics. Also used to describe the music and artists of that style and time period. (Variant form: old skool.)

(verb): 1. transitive. To tap (the foot) in rhythm with music, sometimes as an indication of participation in religious worship. 2. intransitive. Usually of a person's foot: to tap in rhythm with music, sometimes to demonstrate participation in religious worship.

(n.): A reference to Black people collectively. (Etymology: Probably a reference to Hagar in the Bible, who, with her son, Ishmael, was cast out by Sarah and Abraham [Ishmael's father], and became, among some Black communities, the symbolic mother of all Africans and African Americans and of Black womanhood.)

(n.): A spiritual ritual involving a dance where participants follow one another in a ring shape, shuffling their feet and clapping their hands to accompany chanting and singing. The dancing and chanting gradually intensify and often conclude with participants exhibiting a state of spiritual ecstasy.

In addition to the words already selected and announced, the public can also contribute to the publication through a submission form here. Despite the collaborative development of the dictionary, “validity” and who the submissions are coming from are topics of discussion.

Per NYT, Oxford’s inclusive dialectal effort will be refined by researchers and editors from Oxford Languages and Harvard’s Hutchins Center for African & African American Research. In addition, researchers will scope Jazz, Blues, Hip-Hop and R&B lyrics, literary articles, “Black Twitter,” slave narratives, abolitionist writings and more. Each word entry will also be illustrated by quotations taken from real examples of language in use, in aim to “acknowledge the contributions of African-American writers, thinkers, and artists, as well as everyday African Americans, to the evolution of the English lexicon.”

Henry Louis Gates Jr., editor of the project and African American history professor at Harvard, stated: “Everybody has an urgent need for self-expression. You need to be able to communicate what you feel and what you think to other people in your speech community… That is why we refashioned the English language. Every speaker of American English borrows heavily from words invented by African Americans, whether they know it or not.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 15: Henry Louis Gates Jr. arrives at the Statue Of Liberty Museum Opening Celebration at Battery Park on May 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Statue Of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation)

He added, “Words with African origins such as goober, gumbo, and okra survived the Middle Passage along with our African ancestors. And words that we take for granted today, such as cool and crib, hokum and diss, hip and hep, bad, meaning ‘good,’ and dig, meaning ‘to understand’ — these are just a tiny fraction of the words that have come into American English from African American speakers, neologisms that emerged out of the Black Experience in this country, over the last few hundred years.”

Gates also noted that many scholars have attempted to create a collection of Black vocabulary, but not one that is backed by “the resources to undertake a large-scale, systematic study, based on historical principles, of the myriad contributions that African Americans have made to the shape and structure of the English language that Americans speak today.”

The literary critic declared that this project “will address that need.” The editor also shared that the 10 words revealed will also be added into the original Oxford English Dictionary. “That is the best of both worlds because we want to show how Black English is part of the larger of ‘Englishes,’ as they say, spoken around the world. Black people take language and ‘wrap it around’ themselves. They turn words inside out.”

Speaking to the how Black people have taken English words and changed the meaning, Gates continued, “We are endlessly inventive with language, and we had to be. We had to develop what literary scholars call double-voiced discourse. We had to learn to speak the master’s language, then you had to learn to speak under the masters so that you could have a coded way of speaking English that would allow you to voice your feelings without being killed, whipped or — worst-case scenario — without being lynched.”

It has not been revealed if the “Oxford Dictionary of African American English” will be printed or totally online. However, more details are to follow as the Oxford gets closer to its release date set for March.

