22Gz Arrested On Attempted Murder Charge For Brooklyn Shooting

Brooklyn rapper 22Gz has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in relation to a March 2022 shooting that left one man injured, the NY Post reports. 22Gz was apprehended by authorities on Sunday (June 12) after flying into John F. Kennedy airport. He was taken into custody and arraigned in the Brooklyn Supreme court on the following day (June 13). The Sniper Gang rapper also faces additional charges including second-degree assault, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and first-degree reckless endangerment. A judge set 22Gz’s bond at $500,000, which he is expected to post through a bondsman.

Born Jeffrey Alexander, 22Gz is being accused of discharging a firearm inside of a Brooklyn party hall, resulting in a 31-year-old man sustaining a gunshot wound to his left foot. After giving the police a description of the suspect, the victim was transported to Brookdale University for medical treatment.

Credited with helping spearhead the Brooklyn drill rap wave that’s become a staple within the borough’s music scene, 22Gz has been involved in multiple legal battles that have threatened to derail what many predicted to be a promising career. In 2017, the rapper was incarcerated amid accusations that he was the triggerman in the murder of a man during a confrontation over a parking spot in Miami.

However, it was ultimately determined that 22Gz was not the shooter and the charges against him were dropped, leading to his release. However, he ran into trouble again in the following year when he was arrested in Brooklyn and hit with multiple charges including criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of marijuana, and criminal trespassing.