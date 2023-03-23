42 Dugg Facing Additional 5 Years In Prison After Guilty Plea

42 Dugg could potentially spend more time in prison. The 28-year-old recently pled guilty to illegal possession of a firearm.

The Detroit rapper was arrested in May 2022 for failure to turn himself in for a six-month prison sentence after being found guilty of illegal possession of a firearm. Upon admission, it was revealed that he could face five more years in prison, plus a $250K fine.

The “Maybach” rapper has a significant history when it comes to run-ins with the law. In 2017, he was convicted of carjacking and felony arms possession. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives received an anonymous tip that Dugg had fired a gun at a shooting range in Atlanta in November 2019, leading to his March 2020 arrested and three-year probation sentence plus a $90k fine. Five months later, the CMG rapper was arrested again for evading the police.

He was finally sentenced to jail time in February 2022, following multiple failed drug tests and obstruction of law enforcement in December 2021. XXL reported that 42 Dugg’s lawyer stated he did not turn himself in to serve his six-month prison sentence because he filed an appeal for the revocation of his probation.

Dugg’s legal woes came at an inopportune time, as the rapper rose to prominence following his appearance on Lil Baby’s 2020 hit “We Paid.” Since then, he joined forces with labelmate EST Gee for their collaborative album Last Ones Left and a slew of memorable records with Future and Moneybagg Yo.