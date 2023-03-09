50 Cent Stands Up For Shawn Kemp After Alleged Drive-By Shooting

Shawn Kemp was recently arrested and booked for an alleged drive-by shooting, and 50 Cent believes that people shouldn’t feel any way about the situation until the full story comes out.

“I don’t know what’s going on here,” the 47-year-old said in an Instagram post on Thursday (March 9). “But don’t judge this brother till all the facts come out,” which he followed with his usual hashtags #bransoncognac and #lecheminduroi.

The G-Unit leader’s post included a report of the six-time All-Star’s arrest in Tacoma, Wash. from that same day and a photo of him on the court. ESPN reported that the 53-year-old was part of an altercation that took place near Tacoma Mall. Kemp and another person were in their own vehicles before a shootout ensued.

One of the vehicles, assumed to be Kemp’s, fled the scene and there were no bodily injuries. A gun was later recovered in the midst of the investigation, and hours later the former Seattle SuperSonics power forward was booked on a felony drive-by-shooting in Pierce County Jail.

David Rose from Fox 13 Seattle reported early Thursday morning (March 9), via a source close to Kemp, that the McDonald’s All-American had property stolen from his car. Upon tracking his iPhone to Tacoma, he approached a vehicle and the person inside began to shoot at him. Kemp firing back was reported to be in “self-defense.”

Kemp was drafted by the Seattle SuperSonics in 1989 and spent the majority of his career there. He helped the team reach the NBA Finals once, made six All-Star Games, and three All-NBA Second teams.