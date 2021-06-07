Three Suspects Arrested For $3 Million Burglary Of 50 Cent’s Apartment

Three men have been arrested in connection to a $3 million burglary at a property leased by rapper 50 Cent.

According to a report by The Daily Voice, Travis Villalobos, 31, Richard Murphy, 31, and Matthew Gale, 40, have been charged with grand theft, burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, receiving stolen property, and criminal mischief, following a five-month investigation by authorities. The burglary—which took place In January 2021 at an apartment unit in Cliffside Park, New Jersey—happened while Fif was out of town in Miami but was captured on surveillance cameras. While initial reports indicated the property in question was 50’s home, his lawyer has since clarified that the unit is a corporate apartment used for one of the rapper’s businesses.

On or around Jan. 16, while Fif was in Miami —an occasion he commemorated on Instagram with a pic of himself with fellow New Yorker’s Fat Joe and Uncle Murd— the three men allegedly entered the office space through a garage door window, ransacking an unlocking safe in the apartment and making off with “approximately $3 million in U.S. currency and jewelry,” according to Bergen County prosecutor, Mark Musella. Arrests for the burglary, which Fif reported on Jan. 17, were made after authorities were able to identify the men in question by locating a stolen car believed to be the one used as the getaway vehicle that was captured fleeing the scene on surveillance footage.

On May 19, Gale was arrested following a SWAT raid at his Bergen County, N.J. home; authorities apprehended Villalobos in Broward County, Florida on May 24; and Richard Murphy was held at Hudson County Correctional Center in Kearny, N.J. According to Fif’s lawyer, the suspects were still in the unit when authorities first arrived on the scene but were undetected, enabling them to evade arrest. Authorities are expected to recover and return the stolen goods to Fif, who currently resides in Houston, Texas, after moving to the Lone Star State earlier this year.