6ix9ine Ordered To Pay Victims Of 2018 Robbery

Rapper 6ix9ine has been ordered to pay two victims of a 2018 robbery that occurred during his involvement with the Nine Trey Gangster Bloods gang. In a recent hearing regarding a civil suit placed against the Brooklyn rapper, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jennifer E. Willis ruled in the plaintiffs’ favor, recommending that Seketha Wonzer receive $30,000 in damages, and Kevin Dozier receive $67,500 in damages.

Both parties have 14 days to file objections to the recommendation, while Wonzer and Dozier have 30 days to file a motion for attorneys’ fees once the order is finalized.

“This Court respectfully recommends the following: Wonzer is awarded $15,000 in compensatory damages without leave to amend for her Medicare lien and $15,000 in punitive damages; and Dozier is awarded $30,000 in compensatory damages without leave to amend for his Medicaid lien, $30,000 in punitive damages, and $7,500 in treble damages under RICO,” Judge Willis wrote in court documents obtained by AllHipHop.

While the judge ruled in Wonzer and Dozier’s favor, her recommendation was far less than the sum sought out by the plaintiffs, as 6ix9ine’s actual involvement in the robbery paled in comparison to that of the victims’ initial accounts.

“[6ix9ine] pled guilty to committing the robbery, which both Plaintiffs allege caused them mental harm and Dozier alleges also caused economic harm,” Judge Willis wrote. “Robbing Plaintiffs certainly evinced an indifference or reckless disregard to Plaintiffs’ health and safety and resulted from more than a mere accident. However, the robbery was an isolated incident as to Plaintiffs in which Defendant was not physically involved.”

The judge added, “There is also no evidence in the record to support Plaintiffs’ claim that ‘Defendant caused Plaintiffs to be violently robbed at gunpoint by dangerous gang members.’ The defendant was outside the building where the robbery took place in a car, videotaping the incident. The record does not indicate the defendant uploaded the video of the robbery to social media, and there is no evidence Defendant took the items seized during the robbery for himself.”

In April 2018, Wonzer and Dozier were accosted by members of the Nine Trey Gangster Bloods gang in the lobby of a building in Manhattan, N.Y. 6ix9ine recorded the crime while sitting in an SUV outside the building. The rapper would later post the footage on social media. Items taken during the robbery include a backpack containing multiple hard drives, shoes, a camera, a gold chain, and $1,500 in cash.

6ix9ine, who pled guilty to his role in the robbery as part of his plea agreement and cooperation with Federal prosecutors, would be sentenced to two years in prison and was released from custody in April 2020.