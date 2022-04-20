A$AP Rocky Arrested At Airport For Assault With Deadly Weapon

Rapper A$AP Rocky has reportedly been arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon after landing in L.A. on a private jet flown in from Barbados. According to NBC News, on Wednesday morning (April 20), A$AP was apprehended at an airport terminal by authorities and detained in connection with a November 2021 shooting that was previously unpublicized. The arrest was made in conjunction with Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

According to the victim, the incident, which allegedly took place on November 6 in Los Angeles, occurred when A$AP, real name Rakim Mayers, approached him with a handgun while on a Hollywood street and fired multiple shots. The victim, whose identity has yet to be revealed, sustained a gunshot wound when a bullet grazed his left hand but didn’t sustain any life-threatening injuries. It’s unclear whether there was a prior altercation or dispute between A$AP and the victim that led to the shooting, and authorities have yet to speculate on a possible motive.

News of A$AP’s arrest and the allegation levied against him come at an inopportune time for the rap star and fashion icon, who is currently expecting his first child with megastar and beauty mogul Rihanna. The couple was recently spotted in Rihanna’s homeland, Barbados, where they were vacationing while awaiting the arrival of Baby Fenty.