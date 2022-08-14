A$AP Rocky’s Shooting Victim, Ex-A$AP Mob Member, Is Suing Him

More details have emerged regarding the shooting that resulted in A$AP Rocky’s 2021 arrest in Holywood, as the alleged victim has come forward to identify Rocky as the triggerman.

According to a statement received to Rolling Stone by his lawyers, former A$AP Mob member Terell Ephron, aka A$AP Relli, claims Rocky lured him to a secluded area in central Hollywood to settle a past disagreement between them.

However, upon arriving at the location and engaging in conversation, Ephron alleges that Rocky abruptly brandished a handgun, which he proceeded to fire several times in Ephron’s direction. The victim, who sustained an injury during the incident after a bullet grazed his left hand, says Rocky also sustained a minor injury to his own hand while allegedly committing the shooting.

According to his attorneys, Jamal Tooson and Brian Hurwitz, Ephron is planning to file a civil lawsuit against Rocky, citing “multiple death threats and irreparable harm to his career in the entertainment industry as a result of this incident.” According to Ephron, the shooting was captured by surveillance cameras in the surrounding area, and his legal team predicts that the civil suit will go to trial.

News of the shooting first surfaced in April, when the “D.M.B” artist was arrested after landing at LAX for assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the November 2021 incident. Following his arrest, a search of Rocky’s Los Angeles home produced multiple guns, which were all lawfully purchased. None were connected to the alleged shooting. Rocky was not formally charged after his arrest and was released from custody after posting a $500,000 bond. The identity of the victim was withheld by police before the new potential lawsuit.

Rocky is scheduled to appear in court over the shooting incident on Aug. 17.

Ephron met Rocky while they attended New York’s Bayard Rustin High School for the Humanities and is credited with introducing the rapper to late A$AP Mob founder A$AP Yams, who helped facilitate Rocky and the crew’s rise to fame. Ephron—a talent manager, producer, and entrepreneur—also appeared alongside Rocky and fellow A$AP Mob members in the music video for Rocky’s 2011 single, “Purple Swag,” which was filmed in Ephron’s apartment.