Aaron Hernandez’s Brother Arrested For Alleged College Shooting Plot

Aaron Hernandez sits in the courtroom of the Attleboro District Court during his hearing on August 22, 2013 in North Attleboro, Massachusetts. Former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge for the death of Odin Lloyd.

The late NFL player Aaron Hernandez’s brother was arrested this week. Dennis “D.J.” Hernandez allegedly plotted on shooting up two colleges.

TMZ reported that the Bristol Police Department had a working theory surrounding Hernandez and deemed him a “danger to society.” Police revealed that they had testimonies from people who reported “unsettling text messages” from the alleged planned shooter.

“We’re taking lives if sh*t isn’t paid up,” one message read. “It’s been years in planning just taking notes, names, and locations. They talked their way into this and it’s almost point game.” One of his social media posts read, “Will I kill? Absolutely, I’ve warned my enemies so pay up front.”

A woman who revealed she was Dennis Hernandez’s former girlfriend stated that he took her vehicle to travel to Brown University and the University of Connecticut. When there, Hernandez entered multiple classrooms and buildings and other witnesses corroborated the same story, adding that he told them he was armed and prepared to harm them if they got close.

When the police arrived at the scene, witnesses said Hernandez walked toward them and encouraged them to shoot him. He was eventually detained and taken to a local medical facility. Bristol Police Department took him into custody on charges of threatening and breach of peace. His bail amount was set at $250,000 and he has a court hearing scheduled for next week.

Dennis Hernandez was arrested on two occasions earlier this year. One instance was after he threw a brick with a note at the ESPN campus in Bristol. The note read, “To all media outlets, it’s about time you all realeyes the affect media has on all family members. Since you’re a world wide leader maybe you could lead how media and messages are delivered brick by brick. Clean it up! Yours truly, Dennis J. Hernandez.”

?| Aaron Hernandez' brother, Dennis Hernandez, has been arrested after there were concerns he was plotting school shootings at UConn and Brown university. [NBC]



He reportedly stated "Not all shootings are bad, I'm realizing" as well as had a "bullet for everyone". #NFL pic.twitter.com/hucSeVuPc3 — Fanzine NFL (@NFLFanzine) July 26, 2023

Aaron Hernandez played for the New England Patriots from 2010-2012. He committed suicide in 2017 just days after being acquitted for double homicide. Hernandez was posthumously diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).