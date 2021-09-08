Afrika Bambatta Sued For Sexual Assault Of 12-Year-Old Boy

Iconic hip-hop pioneer Afrika Bambaataa has been hit with a lawsuit by an alleged sexual assault victim who claims Bambaataa abused him as a minor and coerced him to perform sexual acts on other men at his behest.

The lawsuit, which was filed by lawyers representing the man—only identified in documents as John Doe—in Bronx Supreme Court last Saturday (Sept. 4), alleges that the victim was just 12 years old when he met Bambaataa, the founder of the Universal Zulu Nation, in 1991. According to the suit, John Doe’s dealings with Bambaataa began with frequent visits to Bronx River Community Center with him eventually becoming a member of the Zulu Nation.

However, upon Bambaataa and Zulu Nation co-founder Amad Henderson shifting the organization’s headquarters to a Bronx apartment, the nature of John Doe’s encounters with Bambaataa allegedly took a sinister turn with Bambaataa inappropriately touching the victim and complimenting his physique. Shortly after, Bambaataa began showing the victim pornography while encouraging him to masturbate in front of him, ultimately leading to Bambaataa allegedly performing oral sex on the minor.

Bambaataa is also accused of arranging sexual encounters between the minor and other men in exchange for cash. According to the suit, the abuse lasted for more than four years.

Claims of sexual assault of minors by Bambaataa have plagued the Bronx native since 2016, when multiple men, including YouTube personality Hassan Campbell and former music exec and Democratic Party activist Ronald Savage, spoke out against Bambaataa and other Zulu Nation members.

In 1982, the renowned DJ and performer’s single, “Planet Rock,” became an international smash, playing a pivotal role in the popularization of hip-hop on a global scale.