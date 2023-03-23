Afroman Sued By Ohio Police For Using Footage From Raid In Music Video

Afroman has been targeted in a lawsuit by Ohio police who have accused him of illegally using and profiting off of their likeness without their permission.

According to TMZ, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office took legal action against the rapper after footage of the agency’s raid of his Ohio home in August 2022 appeared in the music video for his song “Will You Help Me Repair My Door.”

In addition to their appearance in the music video, the plaintiffs claim that their image and likeness have also been used on merchandise and has been shared on social media. The ACSO says these actions have caused them emotional distress, public ridicule and humiliation, invaded their privacy and has damaged their reputation individually and as an agency.

Afroman attends the 2019 Daytime Beauty Awards at The Taglyan Complex on September 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

In the visual, which was released in late December 2022, officers can be seen bursting into his home with guns drawn, prowling inside of his garage, and outside talking amongst themselves following their initial entry. Damage to the “Because I Got High” rapper’s property, including a gate and a house door, are also captured in the footage, which included video recorded with his wife’s cell phone and security surveillance in and surrounding their home.

The California native responded to the suit in a statement to TMZ, lashing out at the Sheriff’s department while defending his right to use the footage, as it was his property. “My house is my property, my video camera films, everything on my property as they begin, stealing my money, disconnecting plus destroying my video camera system, they became my property!”

Singer Afroman attends the 2001 Radio Music Awards at the Aladdin Resort and Casino October 26, 2001 in Las Vegas, NV. Jason Kirk/Getty Images

He continued, adding “Criminals caught in the act, of vandalizing and stealing money. My video footage is my property,” he continued. “I used it to identify the criminals who broke into my house and stole my money. I used it to identify criminals, who broke into my house, stole my money, and disconnected my home security system.”

According to Afroman, police conducted the raid in search of narcotics, but ultimately came up empty. He also accused the authorities of confiscating money found during the seizure and failing to return the full sum. Following an investigation by the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office, it was found that ACSO miscounted the money and returned the $400 the hitmaker alleged was missing.

Watch Afroman’s “Will You Help Me Repair My Door” music video below.