Two Alabama Teens Killed After Colliding With Semi-Truck On Prom Night

Two Alabama teens were tragically killed after their car collided with a semi-truck after prom night.

According to AL.com, Samuel Brown, 18, Madison Sims, 17, and two other unidentified female teens were involved in a car accident Saturday (April 15) morning at Skyland Boulevard East around 1:50 a.m.

Driving a white 2022 Tesla, the vehicle became trapped underneath the truck’s trailer component, with Sims and Brown dying at the scene.

The high school teens were driving back from Paul W. Bryant High School’s prom held at Tuscaloosa River Market.

A third unspecified victim was transported to the UAB Hospital to treat severe injuries. Additionally, a fourth person was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center to treat minor injuries and scrapes.

Tuscaloosa law enforcement hasn’t revealed what led to the fatal collision.

Perry County School District took to Facebook to announce the passing of both Brown and Sims.

“It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of Samuel Brown and Madison Sims. Samuel was a student at Robert C. Hatch High School, and Madison was a student at Paul W. Bryant High School,” the post read. “We extend our most sincere condolences to the Brown and Sims family.”

Two Alabama Teenagers Killed In Car Crash After Leaving Prom. A family member of one of the teens confirmed Samuel Brown, 18 and Madison Sim, 17 were the victims of the fatal car accident. pic.twitter.com/zrnyo0BbId — Belle femme noire ?? FBA B1! (@WiseSkillfulOne) April 16, 2023

“No further details are available, and we ask the community to please respect the privacy of the families during this difficult time. Grief counselors will be on campus next week to provide emotional support to students and staff members. We ask that you please keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate the days ahead together.”

Both Brown and Sims were student-athletes at their respective high schools. Samuel was a football player at Robert C. Hatch High School, while Madison was a track star at Bryant High School, the outlet reports.