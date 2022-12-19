Amar’e Stoudemire Charged With Battery After Allegedly Hitting Daughter

Brooklyn Nets player development assistant, Amar'e Stoudemire looks on during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on February 01, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Nets 121-111. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Amar’e Stoudemire has been arrested for domestic violence.

According to The Miami Herald, the ex-NBA player is facing a battery charge after allegedly assaulting his teenage daughter and was detained Sunday morning. He was later released on a $1,500 bond, and the authorities ordered the athlete to refrain from contacting his daughter.

Stoudemire, 40, allegedly battered his daughter in the face amid an argument at their Miami home on Saturday (Dec. 17). The incident occurred after the 15-year NBA veteran pressed the young lady for being “disrespectful” to her grandmother.

As the girl pled her case, Amar’e accused her of “talking back” and allegedly “punched her in the jaw,” as per the police report. The unspecified daughter then contacted her mother, who came home, picked up the children, and phoned the police.

When law enforcement arrived at the premises and asked the former New York Knick about the incident, he explained that the girl was “sad because she received a whooping from him for being disrespectful and a liar.” Stoudemire then exercised his right to remain silent and offered no more insight into the incident.

On Sunday (Dec. 18), the Florida native broke his silence and released a statement on Instagram regarding his domestic violence arrest.

“As the investigation unfolds, the facts will show the allegations to be groundless as my daughter’s medical condition is not the result of being assaulted by a father who is nearly 7 feet tall and weighs 250 pounds,” the basketball player expressed. “I could never see myself assaulting any person, especially my children. I respect, protect, and love my family, particularly my children.”

While Stoudemire has two daughters, ages 17 and 14, the police didn’t specify which of the two girls he allegedly assaulted.