Battery Case Involving Retired NBA Star Amar’e Stoudemire And Daughter Gets Dropped

Former NBA All-Star Amar’e Stoudemire has had his battery case dropped involving allegations of him assaulting his daughter, NBC News reports. On Tuesday (Jan. 31), a Florida state attorney stated that the case had been dismissed due to “failure of the victim to cooperate in the prosecution.”

The 40-year-old father-of-four was arrested on the alleged charges back in December, in which he’s maintained his innocence.

“Today, I’m grateful that after a full investigation, all charges were dismissed,” Stoudemire added in the statement. “My faith in the goodness we all possess has never wavered and has never been greater.”

Per the outlet, the alleged attack happened because his daughter “was being disrespectful to her grandmother.” The Brooklyn Nets assistant reportedly told police back on Dec. 18 that his daughter “had received a whooping from him for being disrespectful and a liar.”

The ex-Heat player allegedly slapped one of his daughters and punched her, leaving her with a bloody nose. According to legal documents, authorities claimed to have “observed blood stains” on the victim’s clothing and seen a picture of a girl crying with a bloody face.

Amar’e Stoudemire #5 of the Miami Heat walks off the court against the Charlotte Hornets during game four of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals of the 2016 NBA Playoffs at Time Warner Cable Arena on April 25, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Maintaining his silence on the alleged incident, Stoudemire bailed himself out on a $1,500 bond the same day he was apprehended.

Following his arrest, he shared that his newly found Jewish faith would never allow him to do such a violent act to anyone. Relieved, he stated that “this chapter” was now closed as his “family’s world was turned upside down.” He officially converted to Judaism in August 2020.

“Fortunately, my family and most importantly, my incredible children are all doing well,” Stoudemire added in the statement.