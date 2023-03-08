Four Americans Kidnapped After Crossing Mexico Border, Leaving Two Dead

Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection Rosa Icela Rodriguez and Secretary of National Defense Luis Cresencio Sandoval read a paper during a press conference to give details after two American citizens were found dead in Matamoros, Tamaulipas

Four American citizens were kidnapped shortly after crossing the Mexican border on Friday (March 3), leaving two dead and two rescued alive.

Officials identified the victims as Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown. The survivors, Eric James Williams and Latavia “Tay” McGee, were found in a wooden house outside of Matamoros, Mexico. The two deceased victims were discovered inside and outside of the home. The surviving victims have since been reunited with their families.

ABC News reports Woodard, Brown, McGee, and Williams traveled to Matamoros, just south of the Brownsville, Texas border, on Friday morning in a white minivan with North Carolina plates.

“Shortly after crossing into Mexico, unidentified gunmen fired upon the passengers in the vehicle,” said the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City. “The gunmen herded the four U.S. citizens into another vehicle and fled.”

Attorney General of Tamaulipas, Irving Barrios, confirmed the group was not directly targeted, citing a case of mistaken identity. An unnamed source close to the investigation told the outlet they believe the attackers assumed the Americans were rival human traffickers.

Williams was injured with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his leg. According to Governor of Tamaulipas, Américo Villarreal, the group was held for three days and constantly transferred to multiple locations to “create confusion and avoid rescue efforts.”

A 24-year-old suspect has been arrested. He was presumed to be overseeing the group inside the house where the deceased victims were found.

A slide shows the information on the American citizens kidnapped during a press conference to give details after two American citizens were found dead in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, at Auditorium of Secretaria de Seguridad y Protección Ciudadana on March 07, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico. Police had been looking for a group of four American citizens since they were kidnapped by a group of gunmen on Friday, March 03 in the border town of Matamoros. According to official reports, the other two were found alive, one severely injured. The group of friends had traveled from South Carolina to buy medicines. Hector Vivas/Getty Images

McGee traveled from South Carolina to Mexico for a cosmetic medical procedure, officials stated. The FBI confirmed that this is “still an ongoing criminal investigation” and is working with federal and international partners “to determine the facts of what happened and to hold those responsible for this horrific and violent attack accountable for their crimes.”

Autopsies will be conducted on the two deceased kidnapping victims. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday (March 6) that President Joe Biden is “aware and has been informed” of the situation and shared, “These sorts of attacks are unacceptable. Our thoughts are with the families of these individuals […] We will continue to coordinate with Mexico and push them to bring those responsible to justice.”

A graphic video surfaced on Twitter of the kidnapping. Viewer discretion is advised.