Andrew Lester’s Grandson Says He Was Into “Weird Racist Things”

"This happens in this country over and over again, where people get away with killing unarmed, innocent Black people."

Andrew Lester and Klint Ludwig posing for photos.
YouTube Screenshot; Associated Press/Uncredited.

Andrew Lester’s grandson, Kilint Ludwig, has revealed that his grandfather is “racist.” During an interview with CNN, Ludwig spoke with Don Lemon about his grandfather shooting Ralph Yarl and what led to the incident

“I believe he holds racist tendencies and beliefs,” Klint said, adding he was “disgusted” by his “racist” actions. “Myself and my family stand with Ralph Yarl in seeking justice. This is a horrible tragedy, and it never should have happened.”

Lemon then asked him why he was moved to speak out against his grandfather. Klint insisted that it was the “right thing to do.”

“This happens in this country over and over again, where people get away with killing unarmed, innocent Black people, and I would have had the same energy for any other case, like I’ve had over and over again in this country, like I said. So it’s the right thing to do. People need to speak out and not make any excuses for this kind of behavior and this violence.”

Ralph Yarl protest in Kansas City
Klint also asserted that his grandfather watched conservative programming “all day, every day,” “was a huge Trump supporter” and added that he was always saying “weird racist things.”

Later in the conversation, Ludwig had a few words of encouragement for Yarl, sending love his way. 

“Yeah, I’m proud of you, Ralph. I’m so sorry this happened to you. I understand you’re an amazing kid, and I think you’re going to grow up to be an amazing man, and you didn’t do anything wrong,” he expressed during the interview.

“The outpouring of support that the country has shown to you, I think, says more than I ever could say. And Ralph, you don’t deserve to have your life fundamentally changed like you had it, and you deserve justice, and my family stands with you.”

Andrew Lester, 84, shot Ralph Yarl, 16, after the boy accidentally approached his home. Lester plead not guilty to the felony charges of assault in the first degree and armed criminal action.

Andrew Lester's home vandalized after the shooting.
The home of Andrew Lester, the 84-year-old white homeowner accused of shooting Black teen Ralph Yarl, is shown April 18, 2023 in Kansas City, Moissouri. Yarl mistakenly went to Lester’s door to pick up his siblings, according to published reports. Castor/Getty Images
