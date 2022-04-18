Angela Simmons’ Ex-Fiancé’s Killer Sentenced To Life In Prison

The man responsible for killing Angela Simmons’ ex-fiancé Sutton Tennyson has been sentenced to life behind bars. Last Friday (April 15) Michael Williams was officially sentenced to life for murder, as well as an additional 15 years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon according to TMZ. The outlet also reported Simmons testified during the trial, emotionally sharing how the couple’s now five-year-old child would grow up without knowing his father.

“Justice served today!” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself, Tennyson, and their son together. “We got you ! We got him.”

Tennyson was reportedly shot and killed in his Atlanta home in November 2018. At the time, the local police department shared the following statement with VIBE:

“On Saturday November 3, shortly before 5 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired at a home on 610 Jewel Drive in southwest Atlanta. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 37-year-old black male lying deceased, with multiple gunshot wounds, inside an open garage at the location. Preliminary information indicates the victim had been talking in the driveway with another man, when the conversation escalated and the suspect shot the victim multiple times. The suspect sped from the scene in a car. The scene was processed and the incident is being investigated by the APD’s Homicide Unit […] No further information will be released at this time. “

Days after the violent incident, Michael Williams turned himself in.

“Thank you for leaving behind my greatest gift,” wrote Simmons on an Instagram tribute at the time.” She continued, “I promise to hold SJ down in every way I promise.”