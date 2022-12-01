Antonio Brown Facing Arrest Warrant On Domestic Battery Charge

Tampa police have issued an arrest warrant for former NFL star Antonio Brown, who is accused of domestic battery against his ex-fiancée.

Brown, who shares four children with the victim, was involved in an alleged domestic dispute with her this on Monday (Nov. 28), during which she claims the playmaker threw a shoe at her head. Brown’s former fiancée contends that the 34-year-old athlete then served her with an eviction notice demanding she vacate the residence, where she lives with her children and Brown’s teenage son from another relationship.

According to reports, when authorities arrived at the residence to apprehend Brown, he refused to come out, with the officers ultimately deciding to leave without the former Pittsburgh Steeler in their custody.

Experts say that this practice is common when police want to avoid escalating a situation, have not physically witnessed the suspect in the residence, or are involved in negotiations leading to their surrender.

Antonio Brown attends Floyd Mayweather’s birthday bash at The Gabriel Miami South Beach on February 24, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. Mark Brown/Getty Images

“The suspect exited the residence and threw a shoe at the victim striking her in the ponytail,” a police report obtained by FOX 13 read. “The victim had no injuries but believed the shoe was meant for her head. The suspect would not open the door or come outside to speak with officers. The suspect also during this incident attempted to issue an informal eviction to the victim.”

In 2020, the Donda Sports President made headlines stemming from a dispute with an ex-girlfriend, whom he accused of attempting to steal his Bentley. During the incident, he was captured throwing a bag filled with penis-shaped gummies in her direction. That same year, he pleaded no contest to felony battery charges from a separate case and was sentenced to two years probation.

Brown last played in the NFL during the 2021-2022 NFL season but parted ways with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after leaving the field mid-game following a bizarre incident during the Bucs’ Week 17 matchup against the New York Jets. The All-Pro receiver, who won the Super Bowl with the franchise the prior season.