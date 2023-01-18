Antonio Brown’s Baby Mother Calls Out Snapchat For Allowing Him To Post Explicit Images

(L-R) Chelsie Kyriss, Antonio Brown Attend Rick Ross Celebrates His Birthday At Mr. Hospitality's El Tucán With Haute Living And Rolls-Royce Motor Cars at El Tucan on January 26, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

Social media platform Snapchat has come under fire after allowing explicit photos of Antonio Brown’s former fiancée performing oral sex to be posted on the ex-NFL star’s account.

Chelsie Kyriss, who shares four children with the controversial baller, voiced her disgust with Brown for violating her privacy and with Snapchat for enabling him to exploit it for public consumption.

“Very well aware of what’s being posted on snap. I am not in control of his action,” Kyriss wrote on her Instagram Story. “I have asked multiple times to have this part of our relationship to remain private but he refuses. I have reported his page and all pictures unfortunately Snapchat is allowing his to repost. I am very sorry for any of your kids that follow him and used to look at him as a role model. I do not condone these actions as you are aware I have kids in involved as well.”

Kyriss’ message led to others echoing her sentiments, with Brown’s Snapchat account eventually being suspended in response to his actions and the nature of the content.

Brown and Kyriss’ relationship has been filled with publicized moments of turmoil involving both parties. In 2020, Kyriss filed for full custody of their three children at the time, claiming that his erratic behavior could potentially keep him from acting in the best interest of their children.

Chelsie Kyriss (L) and NFL player Antonio Brown pose backstage at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports 2018 at Barker Hangar on July 19, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez/VMN18/Getty Images For Nickelodeon

“At this point the boys and I are working on building a new life free from any impulsive, reckless and unhealthy behaviors,” Kyriss wrote on social media amid news of the lawsuit. “My hope is that Antonio will get help and seek the mental health treatment that he so desperately needs so that he can be the father all of his children need and deserve.”

The co-parents recently made headlines after Kyriss accused Brown of sending explicit photos to his son during a 911 call following a domestic dispute between the two. While a warrant would be filed for Brown’s arrest on a domestic battery charge, he was never arrested and Kyriss later recanted her abuse allegation.