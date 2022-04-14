Archie Eversole, Atlanta “We Ready” Rapper, Dead At 37

Archie Eversole, the Atlanta rapper known for his 2002 hit “We Ready” featuring Bubba Sparx has died at the age of 37. Sources close to the rapper’s family have reportedly confirmed the news to Atlanta radio station Hot 107.9FM.

Eversole’s career began when he was only a teenager, recording his debut album Ride Wit Me Dirty South Style before his 18th birthday. The 16-track album featured the aforementioned energetic anthem as well as a remix to the popular song and the track “Rollin Hard.” His latest release “King” was issued in 2020.

He was also featured on the 2002 record “ATL H*e” by Baby D, which also featured Lil Jon and Pastor Troy.

In 2018, he released the song “United We Conquer” with Major League Soccer’s Atlanta United, which was played after the team’s 4–0 win over Orlando City. Terminus Legion, an official supporters group for the sports team shared condolences for the rapper on social media.

“This one hurts, fam. A lot,” shared the page. “Whether it was attending tailgates, his constant presence at games, or manning the capo stand, few Atlanta hip-hop stars embraced #ATLUTD as hard as Archie had. #RestInPower King. We’ll stay ready.”

Additionally, Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III shared the “We Ready” music video as he paid tribute online.

“The man who gave us ‘We Ready, the greatest Game Day anthem ever, has passed away at 37 years old. Rest In Peace Archie Eversole. Prayers up to his family and loved ones,” shared the athlete.

Blog Dirty South Soccer shared video footage of Eversole celebrating with the excited crowd at an Atlanta United match in his own custom jersey.

“RIP Archie Eversole. Never played a single match for #ATLUTD, but will be forever engrained in its history.”