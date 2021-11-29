Ari Lennox Arrested In Amsterdam Following Claims Of Racial Profiling

Following her dynamic performances at the 2021 Soul Train Awards and her acting debut on The Game, Ari Lennox has been arrested.
In a series of tweets shared on Monday (Nov. 29), the 30-year-old wrote, “F**k Amsterdam security. They hate black people. I just want to go home. I’ll never leave my house again. Wow. They’re arresting me. I’m being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me.”
Spokesman Robert van Kapel stated, “Our unit found a woman full of emotions, that wouldn’t calm down. That’s why she had to be taken into custody.”
