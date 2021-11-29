Ari Lennox Arrested In Amsterdam Following Claims Of Racial Profiling

Ari Lennox attends The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET at the Apollo Theater on November 20, 2021 in New York City.

Following her dynamic performances at the 2021 Soul Train Awards and her acting debut on The Game, Ari Lennox has been arrested.

In a series of tweets shared on Monday (Nov. 29), the 30-year-old wrote, “F**k Amsterdam security. They hate black people. I just want to go home. I’ll never leave my house again. Wow. They’re arresting me. I’m being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me.”

The Dutch military police claim they arrested the singer at Amsterdam Schiphol airport for disturbing public order after she accused airline staff of racial discrimination. They also claimed Lennox—born Courtney Salter—was being held due to her aggressive behavior towards an airline official and for being drunk in public.

Spokesman Robert van Kapel stated, “Our unit found a woman full of emotions, that wouldn’t calm down. That’s why she had to be taken into custody.” AD, a local news outlet in the Netherlands, reported that KLM Royal Dutch Airlines conducted an investigation. A spokesperson revealed, “There was an altercation. It was about seeing her identification. The lady did not show the correct document. When the employee confronted her, she drew the wrong conclusions.” Lennox’s management has reportedly apologized to KLM and she is set to make a statement later today. It’s unclear how long she will remain in custody.

