A$AP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty In Firearm Assault Case

Rapper A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to assault charges during his arraignment hearing at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on August 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California

A$AP Rocky has pleaded not guilty to felony assault with a firearm. Rolling Stone reported the rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, appeared in court on Wednesday (Aug. 17), allowing his lawyer, Sara L. Caplan, to speak on his behalf.

The “Pretty Flacko” rapper must clear any upcoming travel to perform with the court. A protective order also bars A$AP Rocky from possessing any firearms or ammunition and prohibits him from contacting or coming within 100 yards of the alleged victim Terrell Ephron.

Ephron, known as A$AP Relli, accused Rocky of shooting at him during a “heated discussion” back in November 2021. His initial arrest was not made until April 2022.

A$AP Rocky was formally charged on Monday (Aug. 15).

“Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” explained Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón in a statement.

According to RS, Ephron’s complaint details the shooting and injuries that were sustained during the violent event. He is also filing a civil lawsuit against his former friend.

“Unbeknownst to Mr. Ephron, A$AP Rocky was not just planning for a conversation and came armed with a semi-automatic handgun,” Ephron’s lawyer, Jamal Tooson, and his co-counsel Brian Hurwitz said in a prior statement to the publication. “After arriving at the location, a conversation ensued whereby without provocation, warning, or any justification, A$AP Rocky produced the handgun and intentionally fired multiple shots at Mr. Ephron.”

A$AP Rocky is due back in court on Nov. 2, 2022. He is currently on a $550,000 bond and could face nearly a decade behind bars if convicted.