Astroworld Festival Victims Cause Of Death Revealed By Officials

A memorial to those who died at the Astroworld festival is displayed outside of NRG Park on November 09, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Eight people were killed and dozens injured last Friday in a crowd surge during a Travis Scott concert at the Astroworld music festival. Several lawsuits have been filed against Scott, and authorities continue investigations around the event. Scott, a Houston-native rapper and musician, launched the festival in 2018.

The cause of death for the ten people who tragically passed during the chaotic events at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in November has been revealed. According to NBC News, medical examiners with the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences in Houston had to wait several weeks for all test results to return. All ten victims died from compression asphyxia during the massive crowd surge.

9-year-old Ezra Blount was the youngest of the fatalities. The other ages ranged from 14 to 27 years old. The outlet reported contributing factors in one man’s death included cocaine, methamphetamine, and ethanol. In all, about 300 concertgoers were treated on-site for injuries with 25 being transported to local hospitals.

U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) holds an obituary of Brianna Rodriguez on November 13, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Brianna Rodriguez, 16, and eight others were killed in a crowd surge during artist Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival. Several lawsuits have been filed against Scott, and authorities continue investigations around the event. Scott, a Houston-native rapper and musician, launched the festival in 2018. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Hundreds of lawsuits have been filed against Scott including a $10 billion lawsuit on behalf of more than 1,500 attendees.

“What happened at Astroworld was an unconscionable tragedy and it is important that justice is served for all those impacted,” said lawyer Brent Coon of Brent Coon & Associates, who filed the lawsuit.

The “SICKO MODE” rapper was also dropped from the 2022 Coachella lineup amid the Astroworld Festival fallout, despite allegedly offering to forgo his performance fee, but the request was declined. Scott’s Cacti hard seltzers were also pulled from the market by Anheuser-Busch.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attend the Travis Scott: “Look Mom I Can Fly” Los Angeles Premiere at The Barker Hanger on August 27, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix

In his first and only interview since the Astroworld Festival tragedy, the 30-year-old rapper shared he was unaware of the severity of the events during an intimate sit-down with personality Charlamagne Tha God.

“I didn’t know the exact details until minutes before the [post-show] press conference,” he revealed. “And even at that moment, you’re like, ‘Wait, what?’”

According to TMZ, Travis Scott plans to work with local governments and community leaders across the country on concert and festival safety initiatives.

