Astroworld Attendee Suffers Pregnancy Loss After Festival, Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit

A T-shirt and balloons are placed at a memorial outside of the canceled Astroworld festival at NRG Park on Nov. 7, 2021 in Houston.

A woman who attended the deadly Astroworld Festival in 2021 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit after suffering a pregnancy loss. Rolling Stone reported that Shanazia Williamson and her husband Jarawd Owens of Dayton, Ohio have taken legal action against Travis Scott, promoters Live Nation and ScoreMore, security company Valle Services SMG, ASM Global, and the Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation. Williamson initially filed her lawsuit in December of last year.

“While in attendance at the festival, Shanazia was trampled and crushed resulting in horrific injuries and ultimately the death of her and Jarawd’s unborn child,” the lawsuit detailed. “In addition, Shanazia sustained injuries to her shoulder, back, leg, chest, stomach and other parts of her body.”

The lawsuit continued, “Defendants’ failure to plan, design, manage, operate, staff, and supervise the event was a direct and proximate cause of Shanazia’s injuries and death of her and Jarawd’s unborn child.”

Travis Scott performs at E11EVEN Miami during race week on May 8, 2022 in Miami. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN

Almost 5,000 people claimed to have suffered injuries during the historic event. A court filing filed in Harris County on Monday (May 9) explained Jason Itkin, Richard Mithoff, and Sean Roberts, the attorneys acting as plaintiffs’ liaison counsel for the suits, divided the thousands of claims by factors including the number of deaths, number of injuries that required “extensive” and “less extensive” medical treatment or other unspecified injuries.

Rolling Stone reported the attorneys reported 732 claims tied to injuries that required extensive medical treatment, 1,649 tied to less extensive treatment, and 2,540 claims for unspecified injuries where severity levels are still under review. In December, a little over a month after the November event, medical examiners with the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences in Houston revealed all 10 fatalities were due to compression asphyxia during the massive crowd surge.

Travis Scott has slowly returned to the spotlight amid controversy surrounding the event and the actions taken during and after the tragedy unfolded. He returned to the stage at a Formula One Grand Prix event at Miami’s E11EVEN nightclub on Saturday, May 7.

The chart-topping rapper was recently announced as the headlining act for three Primavera Sound events. The first takes place in São Paulo, Brazil on Nov. 6, with the other two musical events taking place in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Santiago, Chile on Nov. 12 and Nov. 13 respectively.

He is set to make his televised return on Sunday (May 15) at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards hosted by Diddy who welcomed back the Houston rap star saying “I’m uncanceling the canceled.” Morgan Wallen, a white country music star who was exposed for shouting the N-word in February 2021 is also set to make his grand return to the award show stage as his first on-screen performance since the racist rant.

“Travis went through a tragedy; Morgan [used the N-word] while talking to his boy. People make mistakes. Now we’re moving on with love and respect for everybody that was hurt or affected. It’s time to forgive. To have Morgan and Travis be able to come back and touch the stage again with the mindset of getting a second chance at life. Everybody in the room is getting a second chance at life, you know, because we’re back outside with no masks on. We need love and I’m excited about celebrating that,” expressed Diddy in an interview with Billboard.