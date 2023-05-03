1 Dead, 3 Injured In Midtown Atlanta Shooting, Perp Still On The Loose

An active shooter has injured several and killed one in the city of Atlanta, WSB-TV reports.

City police have confirmed that multiple people were harmed Wednesday afternoon on West Peachtree Street in Midtown. WSB-TV’s Michael Seiden described seeing, “what looked like hundreds of heavily-armed officers outside 1100 West Peachtree Street Northwest, which is a Northside Hospital facility.”

“We are working an active shooter situation inside a building on West. Peachtree St, between 12th St and 13th St. We are aware of multiple people injured. No suspect is in custody,” the Atlanta PD tweeted at 12:42pm EST.

The organization also released photos of the alleged shooter. In one snap, he appears to be holding a handgun and pointing it inside a set of glass doors. According to images, the alleged perp is wearing a gray or black hoodie and carrying a bag.

According to Atlanta PD, there are “4 shooting victims related to this situation.”

“Three have been transported to the hospital for treatment and a fourth has been pronounced deceased on scene. Officers are actively searching for the suspect and any other victims,” they tweeted.

“Based on our preliminary investigation, these are photos believed to be of the active shooter. Anyone with any information on this person’s whereabouts is asked to call 911. The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.”