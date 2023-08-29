Atlanta High School Football Coach Arrested For Punching Player On Live TV

A Benjamin E. Mays High School football coach was arrested this weekend after punching a player in the stomach on live television. The coach, Carl Sledge, will be charged with simple battery and face punishment from the school district.

The incident took place on Saturday (Aug. 26) in the first quarter of their game against Douglas County. Sledge was captured on a broadcast by Peachtree TV yelling at a player on the sideline during a timeout. He went on to punch the player in the stomach, who could be seen kneeling over in pain while still being yelled at.

An Atlanta Public School police officer approached Sledge, removed him from the field, and took him into custody. Benjamin E. Mays High School went on to lose to Douglas County 48-42.

TAKE A LOOK: A football coach at Benjamin E. Mays High School punches a player in the stomach during game Saturday against Douglas County. The happened live on Atlanta News First affiliate Peachtree TV.



An Atlanta Public Schools spokesperson tells @ATLNewsFirst the coach was… pic.twitter.com/Sl391kgmWX — Joshua Skinner (@JoshuaSkinnerTV) August 26, 2023

“A lay coach for Mays High School, who is not a classroom instructor, is in police custody after an incident that occurred on the sideline during the school’s game this afternoon against Douglas County High School,” Seth Coleman, Atlanta Public Schools spokesman, said in a statement to Atlanta News First. “The lay coach will be charged with simple battery and face administrative charges from the district.”

Lay coaches are people within the local community who do not work for the school district or have any professional certifications. Check out the incident between Carl Sledge and one of his players above.

This incident took place the same day that Diddy made a charitable donation while present at InvestFest in Atlanta. The mogul offered $1 million to Earn Your Leisure’s new investment fund, who plans to allocate their profits to his three Capital Preparatory Schools in New York and Connecticut. Puff also donated $1 million to Jackson State University’s football team, following up on a promise he made at the 2022 BET Awards when he received the Lifetime Achievement Award. Check out Brother Love handing over the ceremonial check below.