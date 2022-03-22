Rapper Baby Cino Shot And Killed Minutes After Release From Prison

Miami rapper Baby Cino was shot and killed less than an hour after being released from prison, according to reports. The 20-year-old born Timothy Starks was released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade County last Wednesday (March 16) after posting bond. He is said to have been picked up from the prison in a red Nissan vehicle, which was sprayed with gunfire while turning onto the Palmetto Expressway.

Both Starks and the vehicle’s driver, Dante Collins Banks, were wounded in the process. Starks was pronounced dead on the scene as a result of his injuries. Banks was airlifted to a hospital in the area and is said to be in stable condition according to his mother, who spoke with her son following the shooting. “My son was okay,” she told WPLG. “He was talking. He was just shook up because his friend got shot.”

Detectives say that at least 40 shots were fired during the shooting, with a “dark-colored vehicle” being seen fleeing the scene. Baby Cino was a promising rapper out of South Florida who had recently released visuals for some of his latest singles. In January, he dropped the music video for his “Big Haiti Shottas” track, following that up with the release of the “Prolly Was Me (WamSpinThaBin Remix)” music video last month, both of which you can check out below.

R.I.P.



