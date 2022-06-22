Baltimore Ravens Linebacker Jaylon Ferguson Dead At 26

Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at the age of 26 in his Baltimore residence.

On Tuesday (June 21), the Baltimore Police Department responded to a Baltimore address in the northern district of the city around 11:25 p.m., where they found Ferguson unresponsive. Even with the aid of medics, Ferguson never regained consciousness and was then pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

As the story is still developing, so far, the Baltimore Police have reported that there were no signs of foul play or trauma as indicators of his death. Ferguson’s body was transported to a nearby medical examiner’s office, where a cause of death will be later determined after autopsy.

We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson.

The NFL’s Baltimore Ravens issued the following statement on Wednesday (June22): “We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson. He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”

According to ESPN, Ferguson was a third-round draft pick by the Ravens in 2019, and had went on to participate in all of the team’s offseason practices in 2022. According to reports, Ferguson worked extremely hard to shed a significant amount of weight during training, and was in the best shape of his career. In the three NFL seasons that he played in, he totaled 67 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

Speaking to his character, sources say Ferguson spent most of his time during the 2019 draft helping his hometown of Ruston, Louisiana recover from a deadly tornado. He reportedly helped search for people and helped to remove uprooted trees from the street. If that wasn’t enough, he also provided food and water to people in need.

Ferguson’s agent shared a heartfelt message describing him as a “wonderful young man full of love and life.” She added, “He will be remembered not just as a football player, but as a great father, son, brother and friend.”

Ferguson leaves behind three children–two daughters and a son, who are all under the age of 5.

VIBE sends condolences to the family and friends of Jaylon Ferguson during this time. May he rest in peace.