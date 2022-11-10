Bankroll Freddie One Of 45 Arrested In Federal Trafficking Bust

Rapper Bankroll Freddie performs during the official weigh-in for WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 22, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Bankroll Freddie has been arrested in a federal trafficking drug bust. According to KAIT 8, on Wednesday (Nov. 9) three investigations into a drug and firearms operation that impacted central Arkansas, California, and Texas resulted in a total of 80 people indicted and 45 arrested.

Two of the inquiries were carried out by the FBI looking into gang violence and drug trafficking. The third, a Drug Enforcement Administration investigation, discovered methamphetamine and fentanyl being mailed from California and distributed into the cities of Little Rock Ark., and Pine Bluff Ark., as well as Houston.

Machine guns, drugs, and cash were seized by authorities during the bust.

The news outlet continued to report the investigations focused on two rival gangs in Arkansas, including the “Every Body Killas gang” (EBK) and the “Loady Murder Mobb gang.” Detective Kevin Collins was killed while serving a warrant on an EBK member in October 2020, however, his work was completed before his untimely death assisted in the bust.

Collins obtained information that allowed federal agents to get 12 wiretaps through June of 2022, which led law enforcement to prevent planned crimes, and ultimately the federal takedown.

The rapper, whose legal name is Freddie Gladney III, and his father Freddie Gladney II, were both arrested in the sweep. They are accused of trafficking drugs and guns between Arkansas, Texas, California, Arizona, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Oklahoma along with their co-conspirators. Together, the father-son duo face a combined total of 16 federal charges

On his own, the “Pop It” rapper counts at least 11 charges which include: possession of cocaine, possession of crack cocaine, possession of marijuana, two counts of intent to distribute marijuana, knowingly and intentionally possession firearms, three counts of providing false/fictitious information on a gun purchase form, using guns for gun trafficking, using a telephone to traffic drugs and knowingly possessing one or more machine guns.