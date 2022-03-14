Skip to main content
Barack Obama Is “Feeling Fine” After Testing Positive For COVID-19

"Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative," he shared.

Barack Obama
Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama has revealed he has tested positive for COVID-19. He shared the news via Twitter to his millions of followers on the social media platform.

“I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise,” wrote the 60-year-old. “Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.”

According to CNN, since the beginning of the pandemic two years ago, in the United States alone, more than 967,500 people have died and about 79.5 million have been infected with COVID-19.

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention reported as of Sunday (March 13) 65.3 percent of the United States population is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus meaning they have received two full doses of either the Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson & Johnson shots. An additional 44.3 percent have received the booster shot. In the past seven days, the United States has counted 38,482 new cases and 1,487 new deaths.

CNN reported both Pfizer and Moderna have started work on a vaccine to fight off COVID-19 variants, specifically the Omicron strain. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said the company hopes to develop a vaccination to sustain against any variant that may develop.

“The goal is to create “something that can protect for at least a year,” said Bourla according to the report. “And if we are able to achieve that, then I think it is very easy to follow and remember so that we can go back to really the way (we) used to live.”

